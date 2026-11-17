Will Smith Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery by Former Friend, His Lawyer Denies Claim

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Will Smith is facing a new lawsuit from his former friend Bilaal Salaam, who has accused the actor of sexual battery.

The 58-year-old Aladdin star is being sued over an alleged incident at a Hollywood party in 2019, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday (November 17).

Bilaal, who has previously described himself as a longtime close friend of Will, claims the actor touched him inappropriately during an after-party celebrating the premiere of Aladdin.

Will has strongly denied the allegation through his attorney, who issued a statement disputing the lawsuit.

The new legal action comes amid an ongoing dispute involving Bilaal and Will‘s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

What Is Will Smith Being Accused Of?

According to TMZ, Bilaal alleges that he and Will attended an after-party in Hollywood following the 2019 premiere of Aladdin.

In the lawsuit, Bilaal claims Will made comments about his appearance and behaved in a way that made him uncomfortable.

He alleges that Will later approached him and grabbed his genitals over his clothing for approximately 10 seconds before he pushed the actor away and objected.

Bilaal also claims Will apologized afterward, allegedly telling him he had been drinking and asking him to keep the incident private because of concerns about how it could affect his public image and career.

The allegations have not been established in court.

What Did Will Smith’s Lawyer Say About the Lawsuit?

An attorney for Will denied the allegation in a statement to TMZ.

“This claim is false. It never happened,” the lawyer said.

The attorney also accused Bilaal of making repeated false allegations against the actor and his family.

“For years now, Bilaal Salaam has made outrageous, salacious and false claims about Will Smith and his family that have all been thrown out or proven false. He has done it time and time again, with each new fabrication more outrageous than the last and all completely untrue.”

“We will continue to contest his lies vigorously in the courts,” the attorney added.

The new lawsuit follows an ongoing legal dispute between Bilaal and Jada.

In November 2025, Bilaal filed a $3 million lawsuit against Jada, alleging that she threatened him following the controversy surrounding Will‘s confrontation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Jada has denied the allegations, and her legal team has challenged portions of the lawsuit.

As previously reported, Bilaal sought to question Will under oath as part of that case earlier this year.

The latest allegations against Will are separate from the lawsuit involving Jada.

No court ruling on the new sexual battery allegation has been reported.

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