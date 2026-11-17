Is Robert Pattinson Done Playing Batman? New Report Sheds Light on His Future Amid Bond Casting

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Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond….so does that mean he’ll be done playing Batman?

If you don’t know, the 40-year-old star landed the role of 007 this week, which has some fans wondering about his future as the DC superhero.

A new report seems to suggest that, because of The Batman: Part II production delays, he could actually not be required to make a third Batman movie.

If you don’t know, production on the movie was paused last month after director Matt Reeves had to step away. Steven Soderbergh will help finish up work on the project.

What Does Robert Pattinson’s Contract Say About Batman?

According to a new report from The Wrap, who cited a “source with knowledge of the deal,” they claim that “the protracted production of The Batman: Part II, which saw Steven Soderbergh stepping in for director Reeves, has allowed Pattinson to slip out from under his contract, which held the star to a third and final outing patrolling the dangerous streets of Gotham.”

This does not mean Robert won’t step away from Batman, and he has not revealed if he will be back for a third Batman movie.

Who Is Starring in The Batman Part II?

The Batman Part II will see the return of Robert as Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan are also part of the cast. Two stars officially exited the cast after the 2022 movie.

The film is set to hit theaters on February 18, 2028, and has already been delayed several times.

Posted To:007 Batman James Bond Robert Pattinson The Batman The Batman Part II