Is Stuart Scola Leaving ‘FBI’? John Boyd Opens Up About Big Twist in His Storyline on CBS Series

Credit: CBS

John Boyd is speaking out to help ease any worries that FBI fans might have about his character Stuart Scola leaving the show.

Shantel VanSanten returned to the show in the November 16 episode of season nine, with her character Special Agent Nina Chase reuniting with her onscreen husband Stuart Scola. However, Nina’s new job opportunity in California has raised questions about the couple’s future, including whether either character could be leaving New York for good.

Well, John is making it clear that he’s here to stay.

John Boyd talks Stuart Scola’s plans

Stuart is planning on transferring to the San Diego office.

“I don’t want to rob the fans of their worry, you know, that experience. But there’s no plans on paper for John Boyd to leave FBI that I know of,” John told Us Weekly. “But we’re certainly testing the waters here to see what it means to be an FBI agent who’s married to the love of his life and has a child and is not willing to live across the country from his partner. I mean, that’s where we’re at with the story now.”

Stuart told Nina about his plans to transfer to California at the end of the episode.

“No. I can’t ask you to do that. You can’t leave behind everything that you’ve built. Your team. Your life,” she tells him. He replies, “You’re my life. You and our son are my life. And I’m going to be wherever you are.”

John added in his Us interview, “As an actor, it would be fun to get to play it all the way to the end of like, you know, ‘See you guys later.’ But I don’t know what they’re gonna do with that. We just explored a whole you know [Special Agent] OA leaving [briefly]. So you know maybe it’s not time for that yet.”

Shantel previously chatted about Nina’s future.

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