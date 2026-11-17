James Bond Casting Scoop: Denis Villeneuve’s Early Favorite to Win 007 Was Josh O’Connor

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Apparently, there was another “early favorite” to land the role of James Bond before Robert Pattinson entered the picture.

Matt Belloni of Puck News published a newsletter with a new piece of information.

Josh O’Connor Was the Original Early Favorite for 007, According to the Report

He wrote, “A little backstory: So it’s true that Josh O’Connor was actually an early favorite of director Denis Villeneuve, so much so that several insiders believed the gig was his to lose.”

Josh was rumored to be among a few names who screentested for the role of Bond.

Belloni continued, “But O’Connor had reservations about the baggage associated with the role from the start-he actually backed in and out of testing before deciding to do it-and soon afterward took himself out of the running.”

Apparently, “That move coincided with the filmmakers’ interest in Pattinson, who, as I reported last week, tested only after an incredibly arduous process to close his deal.”

Robert Pattinson’s James Bond Casting Was Announced This Week

Robert apparently signed on for three films. By the way, there were lots of clues that Robert was the next James Bond, and it was all laid out last week.

Robert said in a statement, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Posted To:Denis Villeneuve James Bond Josh O'Connor Robert Pattinson