Jamie Dornan Says He Was ‘Born to be a Girl Dad,’ Shares Advice for Having Daughters

Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/Jocelyn Prescod

Jamie Dornan is opening up about fatherhood.

The 44-year-old actor appeared on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show this week alongside 12 12 12 co-star Anthony Mackie and discussed being the father of three daughters.

Jamie and his wife Amelia Warner are the parents to three daughters – Dulcie, born in November 2013, Elva, born in early 2016, and Alberta, born in early 2019.

On being a girl dad, Jamie said, “It’s not for the fainthearted, I’ll put it that way. But I, listen, it’s all I know. I’m a girl dad, I was born to be a girl dad, that’s my thing, that’s what I’m meant to be here to do, I don’t know. That’s just my lot in life is to be surrounded by…”

Jamie was asked to share advice for being a girl dad.

“Just listen, listen to them,” Jamie said. “They’re all so different, you know. I really think and I think so many times as a parent, you’re trying to do it like a one for all, it’s not one size fits all parenting, you know, there are such different personalities, all three of our girls. So you sort of can’t just sort of go, this is the way it is, it’s like, OK, hold on, you’re responding differently to that message, so what is that? Cause I need to listen to what that is, because they are different and you know, there’s different, we’re all dealing with different stuff and they’re all at different stages of their life, so you gotta just, listen to them and sometimes that’s really difficult, and sometimes what they’re saying is sort of against what it is you think, but like unless you consider it, you’re not gonna be able to move on properly, I think.”

Learn more about Jamie‘s relationship history with his wife!

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