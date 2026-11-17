Jeff Bezos Reveals New James Bond Casting Details, Explains Why They Picked Robert Pattinson

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Jeff Bezos has revealed that he was “heavily involved” in the James Bond casting process and he’s explaining why they ultimately chose Robert Pattinson as the new 007.

For those who don’t know, Amazon MGM Studios made a deal with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson back in March 2025 to gain creative control of the James Bond intellectual property rights. Therefore, Bezos had a major say in who would play the role next.

Robert‘s casting was announced on Monday morning, November 16 and we just learned that his casting was decided last Friday.

“I was heavily involved. We ran a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday,” Bezos said while attending the Semafor Silicon Valley & the World forum on Tuesday.

.@JeffBezos tells @lizrhoffman he was "heavily involved" in selecting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond.



"Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he's already so famous … but in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond." pic.twitter.com/1ro4R8meYO — Semafor (@semafor) November 17, 2026

Jeff Bezos explains the process of casting James Bond

“There was a big group initially, and we down-selected to five kind of finalists. And then we did real old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists. And it was really interesting, you know, full costume, real sets, other actors with them. We did three different scenes with each of the five finalists,” Jeff said.

“And then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all those screening tests and reviewing all of that. And all of the actors were extraordinarily talented,” Jeff continued.

Why Robert Pattinson was chosen to be Bond

“By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing, but there was something special about Rob and his performances, and it was kind of immediately undebated,” Jeff said.

He added, “You know, Denis, the director, we all sort of gravitated to him. By the way, initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he’s already so famous. We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond.”

A new report claims that a different actor was Denis Villeneuve‘s first choice to play the role, but that he backed out of contention.

Posted To:Amazon James Bond Jeff Bezos Movies Robert Pattinson