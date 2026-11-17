Jennifer Lawrence Rocks the Wet Hair Trend for WWD’s Beauty Inc Awards

Credit: Getty

Jennifer Lawrence is now in the beauty space with her haircare brand Mes and she’s representing the brand at the WWD Beauty Inc Awards.

The Oscar-winning actress stepped out with wet hair while attending the event on Tuesday night (November 17) at Lavan Midtown in New York City.

Jennifer wore a Dior black wool jacket with a silk lapel and a yellow lace mini skirt paired with a Dior bag. She completed her look with Fred Leighton jewelry.

13 Jennifer Lawrence

Beauty Inc’s annual editor’s choice awards honors the industry’s best and brightest people, products and brands of the year. The invite-only event includes dinner and an award ceremony spotlighting these beauty leaders and the teams behind their success.

Social media star Mikayla Nogueira was honored with the Creator of the Yea award.

Also in attendance at the event were Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie, model Helena Christensen, and creator Jordyn Woods.

13 Mikayla Nogueira 13 Gwendoline Christie 13 Helena Christensen 13 Jordyn Woods

It’s a big week for Jennifer as she attended the premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping just one night earlier and reunited with members of the franchise’s original cast.

It’s rumored that Jennifer and some other original stars make a cameo in the movie, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Posted To:Event Photos Gwendoline Christie Helena Christensen Jennifer Lawrence Jordyn Woods Mikayla Nogueira