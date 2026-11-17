Jennifer Lopez Explains Why a Breakup Isn’t a Failure While Reflecting on Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Fan Comment

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Jennifer Lopez is reflecting on her relationship history after a fan’s comment about her divorces went viral.

The 57-year-old entertainer opened up while appearing at a SiriusXM Town Hall on Tuesday morning (November 17) in New York City.

Earlier in the week, Jennifer participated in a Q&A hosted by actress Rachel Zegler and she made a comment about getting divorced four times while holding up four fingers. A fan shouted out, “You still got six fingers left.”

Jennifer said, “That was the funniest thing I’ve ever heard in my life. It made me laugh out loud. I had to get up. I almost fell. It was just hysterical cause I was just like I don’t know. I was, Rachel Zegler who I love and who is an angel and she was asking me something and she didn’t ask me anything that was like weird or inappropriate or anything but I brought up being married or something and then I was like you know and I put up my fingers like that like four times and she and somebody goes ‘you still got six fingers left.’”

Jennifer was asked if she believes her exes came into her life for a reason.

“I mean, it was like learning the same thing over and over. It took me a minute to get it,” Jennifer replied. “And it’s fine. And it’s fine because I think that there was, you know, there was love that was involved and there was, you know, heartache and there was, you know, lessons and it was just you really realize like it doesn’t matter what people do to you or any of that. What matters is your, what you’re doing in it or how you got there and figuring out yourself. Like it was really about figuring out myself every single time.”

Jennifer also reflected on her comments about a breakup not being a failure. It’s actually a launch pad.

“It’s not. I really do. I for me, you know, and having recently gone through one a couple of years ago, it really felt like it was such a, like growth spurt for me. It was, like I just delved into like, ‘you know what, I need to figure out what I’m doing here,'” Jennifer said.

She continued, “I felt like I did when the kids were born, but there’s something there’s another piece or a few pieces that I’m not getting. I just haven’t got it yet. It’s okay. This is a long life. And I had a therapist who told me I was like, I just feel like, you know, we all feel like sometimes we’re like, we’re like, I’m f***ing everything up, you know? And he’s like, no, you’re looking at it. Some people never even look. Some people never figure it out. He was like, ‘You’re so young. Like, just keep going. Keep discovering yourself and learn to love every part of yourself in that way. Even the parts that are like the hopeless, romantic, and all of that that you go, I blame that side of myself for things.’ And then I’m like, ‘No, that’s the artist in me. That’s the dreamer in me. That’s the person who creates the things that I get to create.’ You know, that’s the brave person who gets out in front of 50,000 people and dances around and does flips live on air. Like that’s that you have to be a little bit crazy. You know what [laughter] I mean?”

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