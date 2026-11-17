John Mulaney’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Appearance Will Feature Something ‘Unexpected’ That Has His Wife Olivia Munn Shocked (Video)

Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

Olivia Munn is teasing something “unexpected” will be happening on tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, airing late in the evening on Tuesday (November 17).

The 46-year-old actress revealed that her husband – John Mulaney – is a guest on the show tonight on ABC.

Olivia Munn Uploaded a Video That Something Unexpected Will Be Going Down on Kimmel and She’s In “Shock”

In an Instagram video, Olivia teased what’s to come on Jimmy Kimmel‘s late night show.

“Okay, um. Something really unexpected is gonna happen on Jimmy Kimmel tonight. My husband is a guest on Kimmel tonight,” Olivia said.

She continued, “It’s like nothing crazy or weird. It’s just something my family and I never expected to happen.”

Olivia added that she will not be in attendance to witness this live in person.

She said, “I am out of town so I won’t be there. But I will be watching. Kind of in shock!”

John and Olivia, 45, have been married since 2024 and share two kids. They welcomed a son named Malcolm in November 2021 and a daughter Méi in September 2024.

Posted To:Jimmy Kimmel jimmy kimmel live John Mulaney Olivia Munn