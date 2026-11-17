Jordan Firstman Poses in J. Crew Holiday Campaign with ‘Club Kid’ Co-star Reggie Absolom

Credit: Alasdair McLellan

Jordan Firstman stars in the new movie Club Kid with child actor Reggie Absolom and now they’re also starring in a holiday campaign for J. Crew.

The “Present Company” campaign was inspired by the brand’s iconic 90’s catalog imagery of the era.

“Reggie and I have spent a lot of time together at this point, so naturally we’ve reached the matching sweaters phase of our relationship,” Jordan said in a statement. “I love that J.Crew let us bring our own weird little dynamic into something as classic as a holiday campaign. It’s festive, it’s fashionable, and I think we look like a very convincing family.”

“Working with Jordan is always fun, especially when we get to wear great clothes and mess around together,” Reggie added. “I think my favorite part was getting to dress up for the holidays. And obviously, I think I wore everything better than Jordan.”

The campaign launches today across J. Crew‘s digital and social channels.

“Jordan and Reggie have an incredible chemistry that feels both genuine and unexpected,” said Julia Collier, Chief Marketing Officer of J.Crew. “This comes through in the film, of course, and we loved the idea of celebrating that by bringing them together in a classically J.Crew way with a nod to the Holidays”.

Photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Miyako Bellizzi, the campaign draws inspiration from J.Crew’s iconic 90’s catalog imagery of the era. Through a series of intimate, personality-driven portraits, Firstman and Absolom bring their unmistakable chemistry and offbeat humor to the brand’s holiday classics, from Fair Isle sweaters and relaxed tailoring to festive pajamas and cold-weather layers. The result is a fresh take on holiday dressing that feels both nostalgic and distinctly modern. At its heart, Present Company celebrates togetherness in all its forms, with a knowing wink to the unconventional relationship at the center of Club Kid. From matching sweaters to unexpected holiday antics, the campaign finds humor and warmth in the familiar rituals of the season.

Check out the rest of the campaign below!

Posted To:Fashion Jordan Firstman Reggie Absolom