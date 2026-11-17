Joseph Zada Recreates Woody Harrelson’s Iconic Red Carpet Pajamas Moment at ‘Sunrise’ After Party!

Credit: Getty

Joseph Zada recreated one of original Haymitch Abernathy actor Woody Harrelson‘s iconic moments while wrapping up the press tour for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The 21-year-old actor plays the young version of Haymitch in the new prequel movie, in theaters this Friday.

While attending the after party following the New York City premiere on Monday (November 16), Joseph changed into the same pajamas that Woody made famous back in 2015.

All about the famous pajamas

While attending the Mockingjay Part 2 premiere in Paris in November 2015, Woody walked the red carpet in his pajamas.

The iconic outfit has been recreated over the years, with many people wearing it for Halloween or for attending Hunger Games movie screenings.

Joseph finished his look with a pair of custom Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The Nike Air Force 1 remains one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes and is available at Nike.com for $115, with customizable options through Nike Air Force 1 By You starting at $135.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

We’re just one week away from the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

The movie will be released in theaters on November 20 and a star-studded cast is bringing the book to life.

If you haven’t read it yet, order Sunrise on the Reaping now and read it before the movie his theaters!

Check out all of the NYC premiere outfits!

Posted To:Hunger Games Joseph Zada The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Woody Harrelson