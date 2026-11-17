Julia Garner Reunites with Anna Delvey Live on Stage, Years After Playing Her in ‘Inventing Anna’

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Julia Garner and Anna Delvey are back together!

The Emmy-winning actress reunited with her Inventing Anna subject live on stage during a Q&A event on Monday night (November 16) at the Paris Theater in New York City.

Julia was in attendance for a double feature of her new Netflix series The Altruists and showrunner Graham Moore‘s 2014 movie The Imitation Game.

During the Q&A, Julia was surprised by Anna‘s attendance at the event and invited her on stage to join the panel.

Julia is wearing an Aflalo look, a La Ligne jacket, Aquazzura shoes, a Jimmy Choo bag, and Arielle Ratner jewelry.

What is The Altruists about?

The story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye – before they were accused of stealing $8 billion and became Gen Z’s own Bonnie & Clyde.

Also starring in the show is Anthony Boyle as Sam.

All eight episodes will drop on November 19.

While Julia met Anna in prison when she was researching Inventing Anna, they haven’t been together in public since then.

Back in 2022, Julia was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Anna. She was also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award.

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