Just Jared’s Sexiest Celebrity of 2026 Poll Winner: Full Results Revealed!

This poll is now closed!

And the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners are…

Connor Storrie – First Place Winner!

Connor Storrie has won Just Jared‘s Sexiest Celebrity of 2026 poll!

Connor received over 3.2 million votes to his name, which shows just how popular and beloved he is!

Congratulations to Connor Storrie and his fans on this big win! Thank you for voting!

Hudson Williams – Second Place Winner!

Hudson Williams landed in second place in Just Jared‘s Sexiest Celebrity of 2026 poll!

With over 3.1 million votes to his name, his fans rightfully earned him a spot at the top.

Congratulations to Hudson and his fans on this accomplishment. Thank you for voting!

Sam Heughan – Third Place Winner!

Sam Heughan‘s fans voted and voted, and got him to third place this year!

Sam had over 92,000 votes to his name at the end of the contest.

Congrats to Sam Heughan‘s fans on this third place win. Thank you for voting!

ORIGINAL POST:

Who is your choice for the hottest male celeb of 2026? We want to hear from fans!

It’s time for Just Jared‘s annual poll on the topic, which has sparked much debate over the last few years.

Who Is the Sexiest Male Celebrity Right Now?

There are so many newer celebs on the scene – like the Heated Rivalry stars, the Off Campus men, and more – plus some stars who have been in Hollywood for decades. We’ve included them all here. The 2025 winner of this poll was Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, and he is included this year as well.

In addition, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most popular male celebs on Just Jared and we’re letting the fans choose who they believe is the hottest male star of the year.

Choices were selected based on popularity, rankings in past polls, and other metrics from JustJared.com.

Voting in Just Jared’s Poll Begins Today, and There’s Unlimited Voting!

This poll has unlimited voting, so you can vote as many times as you wish for as many options as you want. To prevent bot voting, the answer order will change with each vote.

Just Jared will close this poll on Tuesday (November 17) at 3pm ET and we will announce the winner at that time. You can vote as many times as you’d like, as there’s no voting limit.

Please note: The results of this poll have nothing to do with the People magazine choice for Sexiest Man Alive. Noah Wyle was crowned this year.

Vote in the Poll Below!

Let us know if there’s a celebrity you’d like to see on this list, and if there’s enough support, we can try and add.

Happy voting!

Posted To:Extra Poll Polls