Kate Middleton & Prince William Pose for Rare Red Carpet Photos in India for Earthshot Prize Awards

Credit: Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William rarely pose for photographers on the red carpet, but they made an exception for the 6th Annual Earthshot Prize Awards!

The royal couple stepped out for the event on Tuesday (November 17) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.

This marked Kate‘s first time attending the event in four years.

Kate looked stunning in an Anarkali designed by Indian designer Mahima Mahaja. Her jewelry was previously part of Queen Elizabeth’s collection.

William wore a bespoke Bandhgala by Manish Malhotra.

The couple have a special connection to Earthshot, a global challenge to find, support and celebrate those who turn bold ideas into real solutions to repair our planet.

The CEO of Earthshot, Jason Knauf, is the couple’s former communications strategy. Prince William founded the prize in 2020.

“The princess, at the very beginning, when we were still debating whether or not we should do this — going back to 2019 — we really tried to see, ‘Is this the right thing to do?’ We consulted loads of people. The loudest voice saying yes was the princess from the very beginning,” Knauf told People. “She’s always been a huge part of this.”

Knauf added, “She’s also been giving us lots of ideas — how we can make the Children’s Earthshot even bigger next year. It’s always been great to have her on the team and to have her here in person means a lot.”

Some celebs who were in attendance at the event included Simone Ashley, Rami Malek, Alia Bhatt, and Robert Irwin.

Check out more photos below.

Posted To:Alia Bhatt Event Photos Kate Middleton Prince William Rami Malek Robert Irwin Simone Ashley