Keke Palmer & Lena Dunham to Star In New Rom-Com with a ‘The Bachelor’ Connection

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Keke Palmer and Lena Dunham are teaming up for a new movie together!

The 33-year-old entertainer and the 40-year-old actress and writer are circling leading roles in an untitled romantic comedy that is currently in early development at Universal Pictures, according to Deadline.

What is the movie about?

The plot of the movie is currently being kept under wraps. What we do know is that Prime Video’s Harlem creator and executive producer Tracy Oliver and Scott King have written the script.

In addition to starring, Keke is in talks to produce, as is Lena with her producing partner Michael Cohen.

The rom-com has a Bachelor connection!

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay is also reportedly signing on as a producer!

This would also mark a big screen return for Lena, who was last seen in Tommy Dorfman‘s directorial debut, I Wish You All the Best. She has since appeared in her Netflix series Too Much, which she created and stars Megan Stalter, as well as Crave’s It Gets Worse.

Lena has mostly taken a step back from acting and focused more on writing and producing. She is also set to reprise her role in an upcoming limited series reboot of her hit show, Girls.

Keke has recently had starring roles in the movies Nope and I Love Boosters, as well as the Peacock series The ‘Burbs and a recurring voice role in the Disney+ animated show, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and it’s recently released holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas.

Posted To:Casting Keke Palmer Lena Dunham Movies Rachel Lindsay