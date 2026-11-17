Lea Michele & Aaron Tveit Announce 2027 Co-Headlining Tour Ahead of Sold Out NYC Show This Week

Credit: Jenny Anderson

Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit are going on tour next year!

The former Chess co-stars will be performing a co-headlining concert this week at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, which sold out in just 15 minutes. Due to overwhelming demand, they’re taking the show on the road in 2027.

Lea and Aaron have announced six shows for their Lea Michele and Aaron Tveit: Live in Concert tour early next year. They “are set to perform a series of intimate concerts where they will revisit songs from across their careers, swap songs, and share stories from their 20 years of near-crossover in the entertainment industry.”

“The response to our show at The Beacon Theatre has been nothing short of incredible, and we’re beyond grateful for the enthusiasm and support from our fans,” Lea and Aaron said in a statement. “We have had so much fun in rehearsals and are thrilled to extend the tour and bring even more music and unforgettable moments to audiences around the country. We can’t wait to get out there and continue to share this experience with everyone!”

The show announcement comes one day after Lea and Aaron earned a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album for Chess.

Thursday, February 18 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Friday, February 19 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sunday, February 21 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Friday, February 26 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Saturday, February 27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Sunday, February 28 – Washington DC – Theater at MGM National Harbor

A presale will begin on Thursday, November 19 at 10am local. You can sign up for the presale now at LeaAndAaron.com. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 20th at 10AM local.

It’s rumored that Lea has a VERY exciting TV project in the works.

Posted To:Aaron Tveit Broadway Concerts Lea Michele Music