Leah Sava Jeffries, Walker Scobell & Aryan Simhadri All Suit Up for ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’ Season 3 Premiere

Credit: Getty

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are hitting the carpet for the season three premiere!

Leah Sava Jeffries opted to match her co-stars, Walker Scobell and Aryan Simhadri, by also wearing a suit for the event held at the Empire State Building on Tuesday (November 17) in New York City.

The main trio of the series were also joined by several of their co-stars, including Charlie Bushnell and Tamara Smart, who reprise their roles, as well as newcomers Levi Chrisopulos, Olive Abercrombie, Dafne Keen, Saara Chaudry, Kate McKinnon, Holt McCallany, David Costabile, Ming-Na Wen, and Hubert Smielecki.

Also stepping out from the series were Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer, Courtney B Vance, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Andra Day, who are all expected to return for season three, and past cast members Virginia Kull and Timothy Omundson.

28 Daniel Diemer 28 Dior Goodjohn 28 Charlie Bushnell 28 Tamara Smart 28 Levi Chrisopulos

What is Percy Jackson season three about?

The new season will center on the third book in the series, “The Titan’s Curse.”

The stakes are higher than ever before as Percy is faced with the sudden disappearance of Annabeth and the impending Great Prophecy provided by the Oracle of Delphi, dictating the fate of Olympus. As foretold by the Oracle of Delphi, one demigod child of the “Big Three” is fated to raise Olympus to new heights or bring it crashing into ruin, with their own life hanging in the balance.

Watch the trailer here!

When does Percy Jackson and the Olympians season three premiere?

The new season will premiere THIS Friday (November 20) with the first two episodes, followed by two more episodes dropping weekly on Disney+ and Hulu.

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos from the Percy Jackson premiere…

28 Olive Abercrombie 28 28 Saara Chaudry 28 Virginia Kull 28 28 Hubert Smielecki 28 Glynn Turman 28 Timothy Omundson 28 Courtney B Vance 28 Andra Day 28 28 28 David Costabile 28 Olive Abercrombie & Levi Chrisopulos 28 Jay Mantzoukas 28 Dafne Keen 28 Holt McCallany 28 Lin-Manuel Miranda 28 Kate McKinnon 28

Posted To:Andra Day Aryan Simhadri Charlie Bushnell Courtney B. Vance Dafne Keen Daniel Diemer David Costabile Dior Goodjohn Event Photos Glynn Turman Hubert Smielecki Jason Mantzoukas Kate McKinnon Leah Sava Jeffries Levi Chrisopulos Lin-Manuel Miranda Ming Na Wen Olive Abercrombie Percy Jackson Saara Chaudry Tamara Smart Timothy Omundson Virginia Kull walker scobell