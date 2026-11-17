New ‘Gilmore Girls’ Doc Sheds Light on Scott Patterson & Lauren Graham’s Off-Screen Dynamic Amid Rumors of Tension

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A new Gilmore Girls documentary, Drink Coffee, Talk Fast: A Documentary About Gilmore Girls, is taking fans behind-the-scenes of one of the show’s fan favorite couples: Luke and Lorelai.

However, some quotes from the documentary certainly make it seem like perhaps actors Scott Patterson and Lauren Graham did not always see eye-to-eye off camera.

George Anthony Bell, who played a professor at Yale, said of their dynamic: “What I would always do with Scott is, I would report to set that morning, and then I would go to his trailer and then we would run lines and run lines and run lines… Lauren was so good, and so he didn’t want to be the weak link.”

He added that he did not think the pair “hung out after the show.”

First assistant cameraman, Mark Strasburg, also said, “Off screen, I’m not sure if they’re besties, but they don’t really seem to really like each other. But on screen they’re amazing.”

Director Jamie Babbit shared they had “very different” personalities.

“He was a former baseball player, so very much a jock, and just a very different kind of personality than Lauren Graham, who’s so erudite and intellectual,” he said.

Liz Torres, who played Miss Patty, told a story about Scott as well: “We were on line once when they had the publicity, and Scott arrived late, and he got impatient. Then all of a sudden, in the background, these two gorgeous girls walk by. He said, ‘I don’t want to stand in line!.'” Apparently, at this point, he noticed the women and stopped complaining. “I turned around, and I said, ‘You are so full of it.’ And he looked at me, then he says, ‘We’re gonna be friends a long time.’”



You can watch the doc on Apple, Google, and other major platforms starting today. And by the way, this documentary is different from the official one that is also in the works.

Posted To:Gilmore Girls Lauren Graham Scott Patterson Television