Nick Cannon’s Son Questions Whether His Dad’s 12-Kid Lifestyle Is Sustainable in New Netflix Trailer

Credit: Netflix

Nick Cannon is taking fans behind the scenes of his huge family in the new Netflix reality show Raising the Cannons.

Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming series on Tuesday (November 17). It follows The Masked Singer host as he navigates co-parenting 12 children with six different women.

“I have a relationship with six women and 12 children,” Nick, 46, shares in the trailer.

Nick Cannon’s son doesn’t think this lifestyle is “sustainable”

And his children have no problem offering their own opinions on the unorthodox familial situation. His son Moroccan, 15, who Nick shares with Mariah Carey, can be heard saying he doesn’t believe this lifestyle is “sustainable in any way.”

LaNisha Cole, who Nick shares his daughter Onyx Ice with, chimes in to say, “I don’t need to create this false narrative like we’re one big happy family when we’re not.”

Despite this, the Wild ‘N Out creator says he’s created this world and has to “deal with everything that comes with it.

What is Raising the Cannons about?

“Nick Cannon is pulling back the curtain like never before. This series dives deep past the headlines and inside his intricate world: twelve kids, six different moms, a booming career and ongoing health battles. See how he navigates his wild, blended family with humor, vulnerability and a genuine commitment to the Cannon family name, with all the heartfelt drama along the way. It’s glamorous, messy and surprisingly relatable. This is fatherhood, fame and family, where nothing is scripted and nothing is off limits,” shares the Netflix synopsis.

When does Raising the Cannons start streaming?

All eight episodes of the Netflix series will start streaming on December 18.

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