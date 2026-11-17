‘Only Murders in the Building’ Debuts Season 6 Trailer, Rebrands Itself with Major Guest Stars for London-Based Season

Credit: Hulu/Disney

The trailer for Only Murders in London is here!

The new season of Only Murders in the Building is changing up its location for the highly anticipated new episodes, traveling across the pond to London, England. As a result, Hulu has dubbed this season, Only Murders in London.

Here’s the returning and new cast for Only Murders in the Building season 6

The new season stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, and special guest stars include Tina Fey, Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman and more. You can see who’s exiting the series here.

Tina previously starred as Cinda Canning on the series, and at the end of season five, it was discovered that she is the new murder victim.

Here’s the synopsis for season six of Only Murders in the Building

After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim — Cinda Canning — arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them … without having their story end the same as hers?

When does season six of Only Murders in the Building debut?

The new season will premiere on December 8, 2026! New episodes will premiere every Tuesday.

Find out more about the cast, including some of the biggest celeb guest stars!

Watch the trailer

Posted To:hulu Martin Short Only Murders In London only murders in the building Selena Gomez Steve Martin Trailer