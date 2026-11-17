Paris Hilton Returns to Capitol Hill With AOC to Push for Deepfake Bill Vote

Credit: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Paris Hilton returned to Capitol Hill this week with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The 45-year-old former reality star spoke during a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday (November 17) in Washington, DC to call for the passing of the stalled bipartisan bill the Defiance Act.

What would the DEFIANCE Act do?

According to CBS News, the bill would “allow victims of sexually explicit deepfakes to sue those who create or distribute the AI-generated images without their consent.”

The bill will also allow victims to receive profits made from the images and establish a 10-year statute of limitations starting from when they discover the violation or turn 18.

As a teenager, Paris had an explicit video of her leaked by an ex and said over 100,000 explicit deepfakes of her still exist online.

Why Paris Hilton is urging Congress to pass the deepfake bill

“Ten months ago, I stood here at the Capitol and told the world what it feels like to have your body exposed without your consent, and I asked Congress to do something about it,” Paris said, referring to her January visit to the Capitol. “The laws aren’t protecting us. And if this can happen to someone with my resources and my platform, imagine how powerless a young girl might be feeling facing this completely alone.”

Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic rep. of New York, and Republican rep. Laurel Lee of Florida cosponsored the legislation.

Where the DEFIANCE Act stands in Congress

The bill was previously passed by the Senate in January with unanimous consent, but it has since stalled in the lower chamber and hasn’t yet been passed by the House.

Posted To:Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Paris Hilton Politics