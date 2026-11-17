Peter Weber Reveals He Married Jadeyn Carr the Same Day He Proposed

Credit: Instagram/Peter Weber

Peter Weber and Jadeyn Carr are married!

Peter, 35, previously starred on The Bachelor season 15 and later became the titular lead on season 24. While Peter did get engaged to Hannah Ann at the end of the show, they called off their engagement about five weeks later.

Peter and Jadeyn married on the same day he proposed

Now, he has confirmed that he and Jadeyn married on November 11, the very same day that he announced their engagement on Instagram while attending the Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea cruise, as shown in a clip shared by Bachelor Nation.

Peter, who was nicknamed “Pilot Pete” during his Bachelor run, went public with his relationship with Jadeyn, a nurse and model, on August 13 by sharing a series of Instagram photos of them together enjoying summer activities, including at a fair and with his family.

The couple are also expecting twin boys

They later shared that Jadeyn is pregnant with twin boys!

Peter said he’s “so happy” and said, “I was debating revealing this here and you guys have all been here following my journey for a very long time. I appreciate that all the support. I can officially say that on 11/11 I married the love of my life.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Posted To:Jadeyn Carr married Peter Weber