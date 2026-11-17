Priscilla Block Is Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend Elijah Phillips After 10 Years Together

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Priscilla Block and her longtime boyfriend Elijah Phillips are engaged!

The 31-year-old country singer shared the happy news over the weekend via a joint Instagram post featuring a bunch of beautiful photos taken of the engagement.

Priscilla Block and Elijah Phillips share engagement photos after 10 years together

“Ten years ago, we met, and God took us on the wildest, most beautiful ride. Through every chapter, He was writing a love story greater than we ever could’ve imagined,” the caption shared.

She went on to thank the jeweler for “putting so much heart into creating a one of a kind ring that will forever be a part of our love story.”

How did Elijah propose to Priscilla?

The initial photo featured Elijah down on one knee as he prepared to pop the question. Priscilla looked emotional as she waited for him amid a beautiful and romantic setting featuring candles, drapery, and flower petals set up in front of a patch of forest.

Follow up photos included pictures of Priscilla saying yes and the couple jumping for joy as they hugged and shared a kiss.

Priscilla knew a proposal was coming, but not when

The “You, Me and Whiskey” singer told Country Now on a new interview that she knew that he was going to proposal, but not sure when.

“I feel like the most annoying girl ever, but I just don’t care…I am so just happy. I hope every single girl in the world feels the love that I feel right now because it is so special,” she gushed.

Find out what other celebrity couples have gotten engaged recently!

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