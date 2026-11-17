New Details Emerge About Ray Tintori’s Passing, Boyfriend of ‘SNL’ Alum Heidi Gardner

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New details have emerged about the passing of Ray Tintori, the filmmaker and boyfriend of former Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner.

Ray passed away at the age of 43, with news of his passing first reported on Monday (November 16).

According to a new report from Page Six published Tuesday (November 17), Ray was found unresponsive in his New York City apartment by friends.

The outlet reports that his friends discovered him at his East Village home on Tuesday, November 10. Heidi was not the person who found him, according to the source.

What Do We Know About Ray Tintori’s Passing?

A source told Page Six that Ray‘s passing did not appear to involve criminal activity, although authorities have not publicly established his cause or manner of death.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner previously confirmed that his passing remains under investigation, with the cause and manner of death pending further study.

No official cause of death has been announced.

As previously reported, Heidi is grieving the loss of her boyfriend, with sources telling TMZ that she is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time.

Ray was an accomplished filmmaker and music video director who worked with artists including MGMT, The Killers, Arcade Fire and Solange.

He was also part of the filmmaking collective Court 13, which was behind the Oscar-nominated 2012 movie Beasts of the Southern Wild.

The couple had been photographed together since at least 2024, including an appearance at the Paris Olympics that year.

In July 2025, Ray shared a loving birthday tribute to Heidi on Instagram, calling her an “angel of reality” and writing about how much she meant to him.

Heidi has not publicly commented on the newly reported circumstances of his passing.

Our thoughts remain with Heidi, Ray‘s loved ones and everyone who knew him.

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