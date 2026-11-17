Romeo Beckham Attends Paris Premiere for Gay Tennis Romance Movie with His Parents & Girlfriend

Credit: Getty

Romeo Beckham is making his on-screen acting debut in the gay tennis romance movie Forty Love and he just stepped out for the film’s world premiere.

The 24-year-old budding actor had support from his parents and girlfriend at the event on Tuesday (November 17) at Le Grand Rex in Paris, France.

Romeo was joined on the carpet by girlfriend Kim Turnball and parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Romeo Beckham posed with co-star and on-screen love interest Paul Kircher

Romeo, who is wearing Tom Ford, and co-star Paul Kircher posed together on the carpet.

What is the movie about?

At 21, Sacha Gallo (Kircher) only knows one world: tennis. Raised and relentlessly trained by his father, the two share a single goal – to win their first major trophy title in Paris. But the arrival of a charismatic new rival (Beckham) challenges everything Sacha thought he understood about competition, ambition, and himself. For the first time, he faces an opponent of an entirely different nature: love. A force as exhilarating as it is destabilizing – and far more dangerous than anything he has encountered on the court.

The movie is being released first in France

French audiences will get to watch the movie in theaters beginning on November 25 and the film will later get an international release.

The movie, directed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, also stars Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin, and Catherine Deneuve.

Check out more photos below.

Posted To:David Beckham Event Photos Forty Love Guillaume Canet Kim Turnball Paul Kircher Pierre-ange Carlotti Romeo Beckham Victoria Beckham