Ron Howard Gives Update on ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ Sequel with Jim Carrey

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Months after it was revealed a sequel to How the Grinch Stole Christmas was in the works, we have a new update!

Jim Carrey was revealed over the summer to be in talks to reprise his iconic role alongside director Ron Howard, who helmed the 2000 live-action Dr Seuss movie.

In a new interview, Ron offered an update on the status of the sequel.

“I just have to caution everybody that Jim and I aren’t gonna go forward unless we think we have a great script, and we don’t even have a script right now,” Ron told People.

“We have really good writers and an idea that I’m excited about that I think is very much in keeping with the spirit of Dr. Seuss, his blend of comedy and fantasy,” the actor turned filmmaker added. “So I’m very pleased with what we have to work with, but I don’t wanna make any promises that it’s happening because Jim and I are aligned on one thing — we’re not gonna go forward unless we believe it has a chance to be great.”

Ron also shared his love of the first film, which causes him to be hesitant about making a follow-up over 20 years later.

“We’re so proud of the original movie,” he said. “We feel so fortunate, because it takes a little bit of luck for a movie to come together and become an evergreen the way that film has. And the following, the fact that it’s become a tradition in a lot of households is something that means a great deal to all of us involved, Jim and I in particular.”

Last December, Jim revealed he almost quit the movie over the grueling makeup process, which took several hours, and Ron hopes to make that easier if they do end up making the second movie.

“We can do some things technically now to make it a little easier for him because he found the contact lenses and some of the makeup to be literally claustrophobic,” he told People.

“Like, there were times when he was literally breathing into a paper bag because he was having a panic attack in between takes, but he would never slow down. We just kept going. But it will still be a live-action physical comedy performance. Jim has stayed very fit, and he knows he could still do that. If we do it, it’ll be full throttle.”

“We’re gonna move cautiously but hopefully toward another movie because we both believe in the premise,” Ron adds. “With a little luck, we’ll get to revisit that world.”

Last year, just ahead of the original film’s 25th anniversary, Jim reunited with his co-star, Taylor Momsen, for the first time since the movie came out!

Find out what she said about reuniting with Jim.

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