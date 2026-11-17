Ryan Lochte’s Ex-Wife Is Auctioning Off Her Wedding Ring After Their Divorce

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Ryan Lochte‘s ex-wife Kayla Reid has shared that she is auctioning off her wedding ring.

Kayla revealed to People that she is selling her 18k gold ring to symbolize the closing of a chapter.

Why is Kayla Reid selling her wedding ring?

“For me, selling my ring was really about closing that chapter of my life and putting something from my past toward building a better future for myself and my kids,” she said, adding that “divorce isn’t cheap” and she’s been working hard as a single mother of three.

Kayla and the Olympic swimmer share three children together. They have a son, Caiden Zane, 9, and daughters Liv Rae, 7, and Georgia June, 3.

“I’ve been working really hard to get back on my feet and create financial stability for us,” she added.

Kayla continued, “It is a beautiful ring, but I don’t have an emotional attachment to it anymore. I’m in such a different place in my life, and I’m genuinely excited about what’s ahead.”

When did Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid get married and divorce?

Kayla and Ryan met and got engaged in 2016. They held a civil ceremony in January 2018, followed by a larger outdoor ceremony in September 2018.

She filed for divorce in March 2025 and it was finalized in July.

In October, Kayla called out Ryan‘s new fiancée Molly Gillihan and here’s why.

Posted To:Kayla Rae Reid Ryan Lochte