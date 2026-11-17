Sam Heughan Makes Red Carpet Debut with Girlfriend Stephanie Bullock

Credit: Euan Cherry/BAFTA

Sam Heughan and his girlfriend just made their red carpet debut together!

The 46-year-old actor and his partner, Stephanie Bullock, walked the red carpet together at the 2026 BAFTA Scotland Awards held at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Sunday (November 15) in Glasgow, Scotland.

He was also joined at the event by Outlander co-stars John Bell and Sophie Skelton, as well as showrunner Matthew B. Roberts.

They were all on hand to receive the Outstanding Contribution to Television Award for their work on the show!

Sam spoke on stage to accept the award.

“It’s hard to put into words the impact the show has had,” he said during his speech. “Outlander has been one of the most powerful chapters of my life. Honestly, I never thought I’d get like this [as he gets tearful]. It has given me so much, not only the kilt and the ginger wig, but it’s given me endless opportunity, lifelong friendship, and ultimately, made me extremely proud to be Scottish.”

How Long Have Sam Heughan and Stephanie Bullock Been Dating?

Sam and Stephanie have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

They were reportedly seen together at the 2026 Tartan Day Parade in April.

Fans have also noted they were in attendance at Richard Rankin‘s wedding together back in February.

Sam was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman while in London back in 2024, but has not spoken much publicly about his dating history.

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