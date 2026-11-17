Shawn Mendes & Bruna Marquezine Step Out Together After Wedding Weekend in Brazil: See the Photos

Credit: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine head to the airport after a visit to Brazil.

The 28-year-old “Stitches” singer was seen alongside the 31-year-old Blue Beetle star at Galeão Airport in Rio de Janeiro on Monday (November 16).

Bruna was wearing a fitted white tank top, loose blue jeans, white sneakers, and a blue baseball cap, with a woven tan shoulder bag.

Shawn kept things casual in an oversized navy sweater, dark pants, flip-flops, and an olive-colored backpack. They were each seen pulling a tan hard-shell rolling suitcase.

Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were in Fernando de Noronha for a wedding

Shawn and Bruna were coming back from a trip to Fernando de Noronha, where they attended the wedding of Leo Fuchs and Gustavo Oliveira, according to CNN Brasil.

The couple have been spotted out and about quite a bit this year, having spent time together in Milan back in September for fashion week amid Shawn starring in a new Gucci campaign.

Shawn and Bruna went Instagram official over the summer

They made their relationship Instagram official over the summer to celebrate each other’s birthdays.

Shawn recently publicly showed support to the Free Palestine movement

Shawn also attracted attention earlier this month after speaking out in support of the Free Palestine movement, declaring, “There is a genocide happening before our eyes,” on his Instagram. He went on to call out other artists for staying silent.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine together at the airport…

Posted To:Bruna Marquezine Candid Photos Shawn Mendes