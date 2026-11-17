Singer Ryan Adams, 52, Engaged to Songwriter Kate Farr, 22

Credit: Getty

Ryan Adams is getting married again.

The 52-year-old “Come Pick Me Up” singer, who was previously married to Mandy Moore, is engaged to a woman who is 30 years younger than him.

Ryan just announced that he’s engaged to 22-year-old songwriter Kate Farr.

Ryan Adams shares details of relationship with Kate Farr

In a new interview with TMZ, Ryan revealed that he has known Kate for six months and they got engaged back in October. Their relationship started off as friendly after meeting through mutual friends, but things “quickly turned romantic.”

“I’ve never been happier in my life. Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I’ve ever met. She’s my best friend, and I’ve never been happier. Here’s to love,” he said.

Ryan recently commented on one of Kate‘s Instagram posts from July 17 and said, “The week we fell in love.”

Mandy married Ryan in 2009, when she was 24. They split in 2015 and finalized their divorce the following year. Mandy and other women later accused of him of abusive and manipulative behavior.

In an interview from two years ago, Mandy looked back at their unhealthy marriage. She recently threw some shade at the way he proposed to her.

Mandy got married to Taylor Goldsmith in 2018 and they share two sons together, Gus, born in 2021, and Ozzie, born in 2022.

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