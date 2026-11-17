Sports Announcer Dan Hicks’ Cause of Death Released After His Sudden Passing at 64

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Sports announcer Dan Hicks sadly passed away last week and now, his cause of death has been shared.

If you did not see the tragic news, the longtime play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports was only 64 years old when he passed on Wednesday (November 11). At the time of his passing, it was said that he had suffered from an “acute illness.”

Dan Hicks’ Cause of Death Released

Dan Hicks died from multifocal pneumonia, the New York Post reports. He officially passed away at 5:32 p.m. on November 11 at a hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut. In addition, the Post reports he had “pulmonary edema (fluid buildup in the lungs) that was preceded by an upper respiratory infection as well as autoimmune hemolytic anemia.”

Dan Hicks Was Known for His Sports Broadcasting

His obituary read, “Among Hicks’ most frequently replayed broadcasts was the final round of the 2008 U.S. Open, when [Tiger] Woods made a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff against Rocco Mediate. As the putt dropped, Hicks delivered the line, ‘Expect anything different?’ Woods went on to win the championship the following day.”

He is survived by his wife Hannah Storm and their three daughters. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones. RIP.

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