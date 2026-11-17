‘SVU’ Star Raúl Esparza to Miss 2 Broadway Shows After Rehearsal Concussion

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Raúl Esparza is taking a brief break from his Broadway show Galileo.

The 56-year-old Law & Order: SVU star announced on Monday (November 16) that he had suffered a “minor concussion in rehearsals” and would be sitting out for the next two shows.

Why Raúl Esparza is taking a break from Galileo

“The Saturday before we started performances, I suffered a minor concussion in rehearsals,” Raúl shared in an Instagram reel. “I still wanted to go on and still wanted to do the show. It was an amazing week, and I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.”

He plays the lead role of Galileo Galilei in the rock musical which is in previews right now.

Despite managing to perform the first week, he will now take some time off, “out of an abundance of caution and per doctor’s orders.”

When Raúl hopes to return to Broadway.

“Because I’m stubborn and I have to listen to them, I’m going to have to take a little bit of time off to get better,” he said, adding that he hopes to be back by November 18.

“Everything’s going to be cool. I cannot wait to join you all and join the cast of this amazing musical,” Raúl said. “It’s just been one of the most extraordinary weeks of my entire life getting to share this with audiences. Have so many more. And I’ll see you all real soon.”

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