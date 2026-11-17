Tatyana Ali Reacts to ‘Young & the Restless’ Recasting Her Roxie Role

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Tatyana Ali is sharing her thoughts on The Young and the Restless recasting her character Roxanne “Roxie” Barrington.

Tatyana, who is currently competing on the 35th season of Dancing with the Stars, previously played the character on the CBS soap opera for several years and now Roxie is coming back, but will be portrayed by Tetona Jackson.

Tatyana Ali doesn’t think Young and the Restless called about her return

According to Tatyana, she doesn’t believe anyone from the show ever reached out to her about reprising the role, she told TV Insider.

However, she had nothing but praise for Tetona, saying she’s sure she is “amazing.”

Tatyana says Tetona Jackson will have “a ball” on Young and the Restless

“The years I had on Y&R were like a little family,” Tatyana recalled. “[Tetona] is going to have a ball with Devon and the Winters family. It’s truly a blessing!”

Tatyana originally portrayed Roxanne from 2007 to 2013 across 53 episodes. The character was last known to have left town.

Outside of The Young and the Restless, she has also appeared on shows like CIA, FBI, S.W.A.T., All My Children, and Will & Grace.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 pm ET/PT, and streaming on Paramount+.

Find out the latest star who went home on this season of Dancing with the Stars.

Posted To:CBS Tatyana Ali Television The Young and the Restless young and the restless