‘The Odyssey’ Is Now Available to Watch at Home: Where to Stream Christopher Nolan’s Movie & How Much It Costs

Credit: Universal Pictures

The Odyssey is finally available to watch at home!

The blockbuster movie, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and more, made its digital debut on Tuesday (November 17).

After grossing more than $1.7 billion worldwide since its July theatrical release, the epic adventure is now available to purchase online, just in time for Thanksgiving.

However, there’s an important distinction between buying the movie digitally and watching it through a streaming subscription.

Keep reading to find out where to watch The Odyssey and how much it costs…

Where Can You Watch The Odyssey Online & How Much Does It Cost?

The Odyssey is now available to purchase on Prime Video for $19.99 in the United States.

You do not need an Amazon Prime membership to buy the movie, according to Amazon’s official announcement.

The film is also being released through digital retailers, including Apple TV and Fandango at Home. Pricing and rental availability may vary by platform.

For fans wondering whether The Odyssey is included with a streaming subscription, the answer is not yet.

Although the movie is available to purchase through Prime Video, it is not included with a standard Amazon Prime subscription. Universal Pictures has also not announced a subscription-streaming premiere date, including for Peacock.

When Is The Odyssey Coming to Blu-ray & DVD?

Fans who prefer physical copies can also purchase The Odyssey on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD beginning Tuesday (November 17).

According to Universal Pictures, the home release includes more than 90 minutes of special features, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew.

The bonus content includes a collection of 12 features overseen by Christopher Nolan, exploring the movie’s filming locations, elaborate sets, visual effects, battle sequences and musical score.

The Odyssey follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he attempts to return home following the Trojan War.

The movie also stars Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal and Benny Safdie.

The cast recently reunited for a special screening in Los Angeles. Check out the photos!

Posted To:Anne Hathaway Charlize Theron Christopher Nolan Lupita Nyong'o Matt Damon Movies Robert Pattinson The Odyssey Tom Holland Universal Pictures Zendaya