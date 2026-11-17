‘The Traitors’ Debuts First Look at Season 5 Cast with New Portraits & Meet the Competition Video

Credit: Peacock

The Traitors is returning to Peacock with a new celebrity season in 2027 and the first look has been released.

The reality competition series will debut season five on Thursday, January 14 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock with a two-episode drop, followed by new episodes weekly. The finale and reunion event will air on March 18.

In The Traitors, a new cast of celebrities enters the castle where one wrong note could change everything, and deception, distrust and betrayal are always part of the performance.

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. A distinguished roster of famous faces, notable figures, top competitors, and reality icons play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, players work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a substantial prize fund. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Watch a first look at the new competition below.

Peacock has also dropped portraits for the cast, which you can see below.

23 Bianca Del Rio (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) 23 Boman Martinez-Reid (Content Creator) 23 Bronwyn Newport (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”) 23 Casey Wilson (Actress) 23 Chloe Kim (Olympic Snowboarder) 23 Cody Simpson (Singer) 23 Craig Conover (“Southern Charm”) 23 Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) 23 Dominic Monaghan (Actor) 23 Emira D’Spain (“Next Gen NYC”) 23 Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”) 23 Iain Stirling (Comedian / “Love Island”) 23 Jag Bains (“Big Brother” / “Amazing Race”) 23 JaNa Craig (“Love Island USA”) 23 Joey Graziadei (“The Bachelor”) 23 Johnny Sibilly (Actor) 23 Kristin Chenoweth (Actress / Singer) 23 Michele Fitzgerald (“Survivor” / “The Challenge”) 23 Q Burdette (“Survivor”) 23 Rachel Robinson (“The Challenge”) 23 Rashad Jennings (NFL Star) 23 Taylor Hale (“Big Brother” / “Amazing Race”) 23 Whitney Leavitt (“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”)

Posted To:Alan Cumming Bianca Del Rio Boman Martinez-Reid Bronwyn Newport Casey Wilson chloe kim Cody Simpson Craig Conover cynthia bailey Dominic Monaghan Emira D'Spain Gizelle Bryant Iain Stirling Jag Bains JaNa Craig Joey Graziadei Johnny Sibilly Kristin Chenoweth Michele Fitzgerald Peacock Q Burdette Rachel Robinson rashad jennings Taylor Hale Television The Traitors Whitney Leavitt