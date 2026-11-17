‘The Valley’ Star Zack Wickham Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Benji Quach, Proposal Details Revealed

Credit: Bravo

Zack Wickham and his boyfriend of nearly three years, Benji Quach, are taking the next step in their relationship!

The 40-year-old The Valley star and his beau just got engaged last Saturday (November 14) during a trip to Las Vegas, People has revealed.

Zack got down on one knee and popped the question at The Neon Museum in Sin City after a fancy dinner at Carversteak at Resorts World.

The reality star shared with People that he “didn’t feel nervous at all” to propose to his love, who has been featured as a friend of on the Vanderpump Rules spinoff series.

“The second we landed in Vegas, I was just filled with so much happiness knowing I was going to ask the person that I love most to marry me that that overrode any other feelings,” Zack shared. “It felt like the most natural, easy thing, and when I got down on one knee, the words just flowed.”

Zack said that secretly planning the proposal was “a challenge” for him as his beau is an “observant person,” noting it took a month of “strategic planning” to set the whole thing up.

“So many people were involved,” he said. “I have many thank-you cards and bottles of wine to send out.”

Of deciding to propose in Vegas, Zach noted that the only way to truly surprise Benji would be to do it in a place he would never expect.

“Vegas was truly the only option because it was the perfect cover,” Zach said.

Because he doesn’t normally dress up, he made reservations at the luxury steakhouse, Carversteak, as they have a strict dress code and it “wouldn’t be weird that I would get gussied up with him for dinner.”

After dinner, they went to The Neon Museum for an after-hours tour as Zach though Benji would enjoy that as an architecture and history connoisseur. Halfway through the tour, they encountered giant letters spelling out “Marry Me,” where Zack then proposed.

He used a “stand-in” ring because he was unsure of his boyfriend’s ring size, and they plan to design a custom ring together with friend and jeweler Kyle Chan, who has made several engagement rings for Vanderpump Rules/The Valley stars.

Zack and Benji first met on the gay app Grindr in 2023, and have been together ever since.

Their proposal will likely be playing out on the upcoming fourth season of The Valley, as many of the cast members were recently spotted filming in Vegas.

Find out which stars are returning and who’s not!

Posted To:Benji Quach Engaged The Valley Zack Wickham