Tiger Woods Announces First Tournament in 2 Years After Injury & DUI Case

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Tiger Woods is returning to competitive golf for the first time in two years.

The 50-year-old pro golfer shared the announcement on Tuesday (November 17) via Instagram and shared that he will play in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from December 3 to 6.

When will Tiger Woods return to golf?

Tiger hosts the tournament to benefit his TGR Foundation. It’s a 72-hole event with no cut and golfers cannot use carts, per ESPN.

Why has Tiger Woods been away from competition?

Back in March, Tiger was arrested and jailed on a DUI charge after being involved in a rollover car crash in Florida. Days after the crash, he announced he was stepping away to focus on his health.

In September, he pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge and had his license suspended for five years. He also had to pay a fine of $1,000.

He was reportedly beginning to practice for the Masters before that.

Last year, Tiger missed the 2025 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon. He also had his seventh back surgery in October 2025.

Who else is playing in the 2026 Hero World Challenge?

He will be joined by Rickie Fowler and 2019 U.S. champion Gary Woodland.

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