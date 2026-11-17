Timothée Chalamet Won’t Discuss Girlfriend Kylie Jenner in New Interview, Addresses ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel

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Timothée Chalamet is opening up about fame, his Hollywood career and why he prefers to keep his personal life private.

The 30-year-old Dune actor covers the Holiday 2026 issue of Vanity Fair, where he discusses his approach to fame, his relationship with the public, and whether he would ever return for a Call Me By Your Name sequel.

Despite dating Kylie Jenner for more than three years, Timothée kept their relationship off-limits during the interview, according to writer Mark Guiducci.

However, the profile does reveal a new detail about the couple’s travels together!

Timothée Chalamet Keeps His Relationship With Kylie Jenner Private

In the new Vanity Fair cover story, published Tuesday (November 17), Timothée makes it clear that he prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

“I wish I didn’t have to talk too much,” he admitted.

The actor cites Frank Ocean as an example of an artist whose relative absence from public life adds to the impact of his work.

“He’s one of the rare people where the vacuum of what’s out there about him helps drive the…” Timothée said, before Mark suggested “curiosity.” “Beyond curiosity, how brilliant his artistry is,” Timothée responded.

“But the economy of movies,” he continued. “You got to sell a lot of tickets.”

While Timothée doesn’t directly discuss Kylie, the interviewer reveals that the actor recently vacationed with his girlfriend in Hvar, Croatia. He even wore a souvenir hat from the destination during their conversation.

The couple recently attended the 2026 Governors Awards together, although Kylie skipped the red carpet.

Would Timothée Chalamet Return for a Call Me By Your Name Sequel?

Elsewhere in the interview, Timothée was asked whether he would consider reprising his role as Elio in a sequel to the 2017 romance.

“Never say never,” he responded, although he expressed hesitation about revisiting a film that means so much to audiences.

He was much more enthusiastic about the possibility of reuniting with director Luca Guadagnino.

“Now, to work with Luca again? In a heartbeat.”

Timothée also discussed his upcoming movie Dune: Part Three, revealing that he studied powerful historical figures to prepare for his character’s darker transformation.

The actor explained that he shaved his head for the film partly after studying the routines of world leaders, and that his hair had to be shaved approximately every other day during production.

“Decision fatigue is a real thing amongst the world leaders, good and bad, current and past…. The idea of not having to change clothes, not having to sweep the hair out of your face, simple s— like that,” he said.

He also teased an unannounced project with a filmmaker he greatly admires, although he declined to reveal any additional details.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer project, and should it get announced, I think you’ll see what I mean,” he hinted.

The full interview appears in Vanity Fair‘s Holiday 2026 issue, accompanied by a photo shoot in Iceland by photographer Aidan Zamiri.

Timothée and Kylie just stepped out for a sushi date together earlier this month. See the photos.

Posted To:Call Me By Your Name Denis Villeneuve Dune Kylie Jenner Luca Guadagnino Movies Timothee Chalamet Vanity Fair