Vanessa Hudgens Reveals the Cosmetic Procedure She Underwent

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Vanessa Hudgens is revealing the cosmetic procedure she had done.

The 37-year-old Bad Boys for Life revealed she underwent a skin tightening technique after having two children.

“So, I finally got a moment away from the kiddos, and mama is treating herself with a new treatment. I’m so excited! It’s called Everesse. It’s skin tightening my face, my neck, and my stomach. Because after two babies, the tummy ain’t what it used to be,” Vanessa said in a post on Instagram.

“That was so easy and quick, and there’s no redness. I feel like my skin is literally so much tighter. But I’m so excited because apparently, it just keeps working,” she said afterwards. “The collagen keeps producing, and you keep seeing better and better results. I’m not over this. I’m freaking out. This is amazing.”

If you do not know, Vanessa and her husband Cole Tucker are parents to two young children. They have a son who was born in July 2024 and a daughter who was born in November 2025. Vanessa and Cole have chosen not to reveal their kids’ names at this time.

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