Viral ‘Toyota Tacoma’ Singer Cara Paige Lands Grammy Nomination for Her Independently Released Album

Credit: TikTok

Cara Paige is a first-time Grammy Award nominee, nearly five years after she first went viral for her song “Ur Toyota Tacoma.”

When she was just 21, Cara released her catchy song independently on streaming services and then launched her own viral marketing plan by going into every local Toyota dealership she could find and singing her song for the staff. She said at the time that her goal was to get the song in a Toyota commercial.

While that didn’t come true, Cara‘s dreams of having a music career surely have.

Cara just earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Roots Gospel Album for her independently released album Light. Hope. Faith.

“I am a GRAMMY® nominee. It still doesn’t feel real. Light. Hope. Faith. is officially nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album,” Cara wrote on Instagram. “I am an independent artist. There is no label behind this record. There is me, the people listed below, and everyone who pressed play. That’s it.”



“To every Recording Academy member who listened and decided this album belonged here: I don’t have the words to express my gratitude. I have been looking for them all morning. Thank you for hearing an independent record and making room for it,” Cara said. “My family survived the Holocaust. My mother came to this country from South Africa. I grew up knowing that hope is not a soft word. It is something people carry through the dark and hand to the next person. This album is me handing it to you.”

Check out the full list of nominations!

You can look back at one of Cara‘s Toyota videos below.

Posted To:2027 Grammy Awards 2027 Grammys Cara Paige Grammys Music