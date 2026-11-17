Who Went Home on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2006 Week 10? ‘Semi-Finals’ Spoilers Revealed

Credit: ABC

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars’ latest episode!

The final elimination of Dancing with the Stars has just taken place ahead of the finale!

On Tuesday (November 17), the remaining six couples hit the dance floor for two more dances during the semi-finals night of the ABC competition series.

Each remaining celebrities and their pro dance partner performed “one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style in hopes of making it to the finale.”

They competed for a spot in this season’s finale next Tuesday, November 24th, which was just announced to be airing live at the same time across the country for the first time!

Following the performances and the close of the live voting window, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced the dancing couples who were safe from elimination and will dance in the finale!

At the end of the night, sadly another couple was eliminated from the competition based on their scores and votes from the viewers.

So, who went home on DWTS week ten?

Harry Shum Jr – Eliminated on Week 10

Grey’s Anatomy and Glee star Harry Shum Jr was sadly sent home at the end of week ten, and became the eleventh celebrity eliminated in season 35.

He was partnered with pro Jenna Johnson.

If you missed it, find out all of the scores for this week, along with the current leaderboard!

See which DWTS pro has the most Mirrorball Trophy wins!

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Spoilers Television