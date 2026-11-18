Anne Hathaway’s Newborn Baby’s Sex Accidentally Revealed By ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Costume Designer

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Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are parents to a newborn baby, and now, more info has been revealed!

If you did not see the news, the 44-year-old Devil Wears Prada star was spotted holding her newborn this week, confirming she had given birth.

Anne Hathaway’s Baby’s Sex Revealed by The Devil Wears Prada 2 Costume Designer

A woman named Molly Rogers posted a congratulatory message to Anne, who starred in the film.

“Congrats are in order for proud mama @annehathaway & her new addition to the family … a baby girl!” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Anne and Adam have not yet publicly confirmed the sex of their third child.

She was asked about the baby’s sex back in August and teasingly said, “Oh, just be patient!”

At the time, she laughed and held onto her large baby bump, saying: “You’re gonna find out in five minutes,” implying that her due date is just around the corner.

The Odyssey actress and her husband are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Congratulations to Anne and Adam on their new arrival!

Posted To:Adam Shulman Anne Hathaway