Ariana Grande & ‘Focker-In-Law’ Co-Stars Celebrate at Film’s Premiere in London

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Ariana Grande and her co-stars are celebrating Focker-In-Law!

The cast stepped out for the premiere on Wednesday (November 18) at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

Seen alongside Ariana, who is new to the franchise, were stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Fellow newcomers Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, and Eduardo Franco were also on hand to celebrate the film’s opening.

What is Focker-in-Law about?

Starting with a $330 million worldwide hit in 2000, the Meet the Parents series followed up with Meet the Fockers in 2004 and Little Fockers in 2010. Now, 16 years later, the franchise keeps rolling.

Here’s the synopsis:

Still operating as a helicopter parent to his two adult kids, Greg Focker’s (Stiller) anxieties spiral out of control when his son Henry (Gisondo) brings home a formidable new girlfriend, Olivia (Grande), to celebrate the 80th birthday of Greg’s still-intimidating father-in-law, Jack Byrnes (De Niro). Greg’s concerns skyrocket when Olivia is embraced by everyone, including Jack, and Henry reveals that he plans to propose. Certain that Olivia is hiding something, Greg attempts to unmask her, leading to a calamitous weekend that sees the rivalry between the two future in-laws escalate from an airplane to the kitchen to the bike path.

Focker-in-Law hits theaters on November 25. Watch the trailer here!

Posted To:Ariana Grande Beanie Feldstein Ben Stiller Eduardo Franco Focker In-Law Robert De Niro Skyler Gisondo