‘Artificial’ Trailer: Andrew Garfield Stars as OpenAI Co-Founder & CEO Sam Altman In Luca Guadagnino Film – Watch Now!

Credit: Neon

Andrew Garfield transforms into Sam Altman in the trailer for his upcoming movie Artificial!

The 43-year-old actor is portraying the OpenAI co-founder and CEO in the Luca Guadagnino-directed film, which is set to release later this year.

If you missed it, earlier this year Amazon MGM Studios, who was originally supposed to release the movie, dropped it from their roster, and it was picked up by Neon.

What is Artificial about?

From Luca Guadagnino comes the story of OpenAI and a two decade artificial intelligence arms race. When computer scientist Ilya Sutskever and AI pioneer Professor Geoffrey Hinton make a breakthrough they are certain will alter humanity forever, the most prominent figures in Silicon Valley race to become part of their vision. Years later, after a chance meeting with Sam Altman, Ilya and a group of idealistic entrepreneurs create OpenAI with backing from Elon Musk and assistance from engineer Mira Murati. As generative AI transforms from theory into reality, the company becomes more powerful and more valuable than anyone imagined, and Ilya must determine who he can trust with this immensely important technology, waging a battle over the fate of humanity.

Who stars in Artificial?

Alongside Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman, the upcoming movie also stars Yura Borisov as Ilya Sutskever, Monica Barbaro as Mira Murati, Mark Rylance as Geoffrey Hinton, and Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk, as well as Cooper Hoffman and Jason Schwartzman.

When does the movie come out?

Artificial is set to debut in limited theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th, and everywhere on January 8th.

If you missed it, see what Sam Altman said about Andrew‘s portrayal of him.

Posted To:Andrew Garfield Artificial Cooper Hoffman Ike Barinholtz Jason Schwartzman Luca Guadagnino Mark Rylance Monica Barbaro Movies Trailer Yura Borisov