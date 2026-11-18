Background Actor Alexander Haskin Identified as Man Who Drowned at Santa Monica Pier

Credit: Instagram: @_alexhaskin

Alexander Haskin has been identified as the man who jumped off of the Santa Monica Pier earlier this week.

According to The Post, the 38-year-old fitness trainer and background actor reportedly slapped a woman before jumping off the pier on Monday (November 16) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The outlet reports he is believed to have drowned, after officials responded around 4:06 pm. Santa Monica Harbor guards rescued him in less than an hour and after an underwater search to locate him, CPR was administered after bringing him aboard a lifeguard boat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexander‘s father, a California Highway Patrol veteran, told the California Post he last heard from his son that morning, and has no idea who the woman he allegedly slapped was.

The father, Dana Haskin, said his son knew how to swim and has no idea why he would have jumped from the pier.

“In the heat of the moment, who knows what a human brain can do?” Dana said. “It’s still a big mystery to us … we keep asking why.”

Dana shared his son sent him a short text on Monday morning, and while not sharing the details of the message, he says it only “brings up more questions.”

The LA County Medical Examiner identified Alexander, and a cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

According to his Instagram bio, Alexander was an Air Force veteran who worked as a certified personal trainer and sports nutritionist. He was also a background actor who has appeared in Netflix’s You, FX’s Mayans MC, and ABC’s The Rookie.

Our thoughts go out to Alexander Haskin‘s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

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