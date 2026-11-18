‘Choosin’ Texas’ Superstar Ella Langley Makes Glamorous Arrival at CMAs 2026

Credit: Getty

Ella Langley is stepping out for country music’s big night!

The 27-year-old “Choosin’ Texas” singer posed for photos on the red carpet as she arrived at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 18) held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

For her arrival, Ella donned a bedazzled, blush-colored dress.

Ella leads the nominations with 9 nods including for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for Dandelion, and Song of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas.” The song has already won the award for Music Video of the Year!

Hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third consecutive year, the 2026 CMA Awards will air LIVE starting at 8pm ET on ABC and ABC. Just Jared will be live updating throughout the night, so stay tuned with us.

During the ceremony, Ella is expected to hit the stage for a performance.

Check out the full list of nominations here!

Posted To:2026 Cma Awards CMA Awards Ella Langley Event Photos