Christine Quinn Returns in ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 10 Trailer & There’s Lots of Drama in Store

Credit: Netflix

Selling Sunset is back with a new season on December 4, 2026, and Netflix finally revealed the cast and trailer!

Jason Oppenheim said in a statement, “I’m proud of so many things about Selling Sunset; it’s hard to narrow the list. Having the opportunity to showcase Los Angeles to the world has been an honor, and also exposing people to real estate, which is my passion. However, nothing makes me prouder than seeing a fan excited to meet one of the Oppenheim Group agents because they made them laugh, or smile, and simply enjoy watching the show with their loved one or family; it’s been unbelievably rewarding to know that the show has brought entertainment and happiness to so many people’s lives.”

Here’s the logline: Against the glossy backdrop of Los Angeles real estate, the brokerage must adapt to a bold new reality as each agent’s willpower is put to the test, new dynamics quickly begin to shift, and drama from the past comes back to bite.

Alongside returning favorites like Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa, several new agents are joining the O Group while seven longtime stars exit. See the full Selling Sunset Season 10 cast breakdown here.

The trailer shared how Christine feels returning after a four-season hiatus: “I am so excited to be back. I feel like nothing has changed and it feels like no time has gone by at all.” Heather Rae also shared, “It was a big decision for me to even start working at the office again…It is a lot of personalities to get to know.”

So…will the two returning members get along? Heather Rae notes, “I still feel like I don’t trust her.”

See all the first looks stills in the gallery, and watch the drama-packed trailer above.

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