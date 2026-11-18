CHVRCHES’ ‘Evil’ Lyrics & Meaning Explained: Lauren Mayberry Reveals What Inspired the New Song

Credit: Getty

CHVRCHES are back with a new song, and Lauren Mayberry is explaining the meaning behind its pointed lyrics.

The Scottish band, also featuring Iain Cook and Martin Doherty, released their latest single, “Evil,” on Wednesday (November 18), along with an official music video.

The track is the latest preview of the group’s upcoming fifth studio album, All the King’s Men, arriving January 22, 2027.

But what is “Evil” actually about?

According to Lauren, the song was inspired by years of being misunderstood and criticized for speaking her mind, particularly when she was younger.

What Do CHVRCHES’ “Evil” Lyrics Mean?

In a statement, Lauren explained that “Evil” explores the way she was perceived for speaking publicly about social issues during the band’s early years.

“I struggled for a long time with feeling misread when it came to talking about issues that seemed fairly straightforward and like common sense to me,” she explained.

“It was confusing, in my early 20s, to feel cast as this ‘vicious woman’ I didn’t identify with and to receive that kind of vitriol,” she continued.

Rather than continuing to reject that characterization, Lauren decided to embrace it as a character while writing “Evil.”

“They say I’ve a madness, that I’m rotten to the core / So how come every night I’m singing everybody screams for more?” she declares on the track.

“That was a very fun character to channel when writing this song,” she said.

What Has Lauren Mayberry Said About the Song?

Lauren also explained that her relationship with anger has changed since the beginning of her career.

“Ironically, I wasn’t even that angry back then but I probably am now, and I’m OK with that,” she said.

“I DO feel angry sometimes – I don’t know how any woman isn’t, in this moment in time, and I think we should be – but I always want to try to find some joy to balance out the rage. This song is sort of like taking the handbrake off the rage part of that — leaning into all the things I wish I could say, with a wink and a smile.”

When Is CHVRCHES’ New Album Coming Out?

“Evil” appears on CHVRCHES‘ fifth studio album, All the King’s Men, which is scheduled for release on Friday, January 22, 2027.

The 11-track project marks the band’s first full-length album since 2021’s Screen Violence, following a break that began in 2023.

It also features the previously released songs “Roses” and “Overthinker.”

The band has announced additional North American concerts for its 2027 tour, along with special album-launch performances inside churches across the United Kingdom. Additional U.S. tour dates go on sale Friday (November 20). For all ticket info, click here.

Watch the Music Video for CHVRCHES’ “Evil”

Read the Lyrics to CHVRCHES’ “Evil”

Posted To:chvrches Lauren Mayberry Lyrics Music