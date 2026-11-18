CMA Awards 2026 – Full List of Winners Revealed!
The winners of the 2026 CMA Awards have been announced!
The country music awards show took place on Wednesday (November 18) held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. with Lainey Wilson serving as host for the evening for the third consecutive year.
The awards show opened with a tribute to the late country music icon Dolly Parton, and later in the night, Taylor Swift performed at the CMAs for the first time in 13 years.
Going into the show, Ella Langley lead the pack with an impressive nine nominations. Miranda Lambert followed with seven nominations, while Kacey Musgraves and producer Ben West each received five. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. each picked up four nominations.
Now that the show has ended, we have the full list of winners for you to check out!
Keep reading to see the complete list of winners of the 2026 CMA Awards…
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Ella Langley – WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Be Her” – Ella Langley
Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West
Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley – WINNER
Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West
Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss
“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift
Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift
Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk
“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“The Fall” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey
Dandelion – Ella Langley – WINNER
Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West
Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss
Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves
Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
Mix Engineers: Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder
Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum
Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse
Mix Engineer: Eric Masse
The Way I Am – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Be Her”
Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt
“Beautiful Things”
Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney
“Choosin’ Texas” – WINNER
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
“Dry Spell”
Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne
“Gary”
Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley – WINNER
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Zach Top
Stephen Wilson Jr.
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays – WINNER
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn – WINNER
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert with Chris Stapleton
Producer: Dave Cobb
“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves feat. Miranda Lambert
Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen
Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West
“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green
Producers: Carly Pearce, Ben West
“McArthur” – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw – WINNER
Producer: Jay Joyce
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Tom Bukovac – Guitar
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
Charlie Worsham – Guitar – WINNER
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley – WINNER
Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney
“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves
Directors: Hannah Lux Davis, Kacey Musgraves
“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.
Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr.
“The Fall” – Cody Johnson
Director: Dustin Haney
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Director: Running Bear
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Avery Anna
Carter Faith
Emily Ann Roberts
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr. – WINNER
Posted To:2026 Cma Awards CMA Awards