CMA Awards 2026 – Full List of Winners Revealed!

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The winners of the 2026 CMA Awards have been announced!

The country music awards show took place on Wednesday (November 18) held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. with Lainey Wilson serving as host for the evening for the third consecutive year.

The awards show opened with a tribute to the late country music icon Dolly Parton, and later in the night, Taylor Swift performed at the CMAs for the first time in 13 years.

Going into the show, Ella Langley lead the pack with an impressive nine nominations. Miranda Lambert followed with seven nominations, while Kacey Musgraves and producer Ben West each received five. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. each picked up four nominations.

Now that the show has ended, we have the full list of winners for you to check out!

Keep reading to see the complete list of winners of the 2026 CMA Awards…

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley – WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Be Her” – Ella Langley

Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West

Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley – WINNER

Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West

Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift

Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift

Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

Dandelion – Ella Langley – WINNER

Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West

Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss

Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

Mix Engineers: Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse

Mix Engineer: Eric Masse

The Way I Am – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Be Her”

Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

“Beautiful Things”

Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” – WINNER

Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

“Dry Spell”

Songwriters: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

“Gary”

Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr.

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley – WINNER

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays – WINNER

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn – WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert with Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb

“Horses and Divorces” – Kacey Musgraves feat. Miranda Lambert

Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen

Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” – Carly Pearce & Riley Green

Producers: Carly Pearce, Ben West

“McArthur” – HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw – WINNER

Producer: Jay Joyce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac – Guitar

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Charlie Worsham – Guitar – WINNER

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley – WINNER

Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney

“Dry Spell” – Kacey Musgraves

Directors: Hannah Lux Davis, Kacey Musgraves

“Gary” – Stephen Wilson Jr.

Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr.

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Director: Running Bear

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr. – WINNER

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