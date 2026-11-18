Connor Storrie Arrives at Toronto Airport After Being Named BAFTA Breakthrough US Cohort

Connor Storrie was seen makin a lowkey arrival the Toronto airport on Wednesday (November 18) in Canada.

The 26-year-old Heated Rivalry star was joined by an airline employee as he made his way through the terminal to catch a flight out of town.

For his outing, Connor wore an all black outfit with white sneakers and the same camo LA Dodgers ballcap he was seen wearing during another recent outing in Toronto.

Notably, Connor‘s hoodie had the word “please” written in pink on the front, with a baby deer printed on the back.

The actor is set to star in the upcoming A24 movie Please, from writer and director Halina Reijn. Plot details on the project and his role are currently unknown.

He will join Gracie Abrams in her acting debut, as well as Tom Burke, Lola Tung, and David Jonsson.

Earlier this week, Connor was named among the rising stars selected for the 2026 BAFTA Breakthrough US Cohort. The program is “designed to support promising creative talent at a key inflection point in their careers” and allows the talent to “take part in a year-round program of networking and professional development opportunities with the goal of helping the group build long-term careers in entertainment,” according to Variety.

Connor leaving town spurs speculation that he has now wrapped filming on Heated Rivalry, which was recently revealed to be filming seasons two and three back-to-back. A standalone movie centered around Scott Hunter and Kip Grady is also reportedly being filmed in December.

Deadline reported earlier this month that two seasons are wrapping end of this month, though several cast members have been seen attending events in New York and London in the past week.

Edvin Ryding (Luca Haas) hit the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in NYC on Monday (November 16), while Daniel Diemer (Ryan Price) stepped out for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians season three premiere on Tuesday (November 17) in the city. Across the pond, Shaheen Jafargholi (Fabian Salah) was seen attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday.

What other projects does Connor have coming up?

Connor has been keeping busy since his rise to stardom!

Before returning to Heated Rivalry, he filmed a thriller, Turpentine, with Melissa McCarthy, and he has also been cast in The Bell Jar with Billie Eilish, which has also already filmed.

Connor is also set to team up with Rosalia, Javier Bardem and more for the movie Wet from Alma Har’el, and he is in talks to join Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Marvel feature, Ghost Rider!

If you missed it, Connor was also just named Just Jared‘s Sexiest Male Celebrity of 2026, receiving over three million votes from fans.

Check out more photos below of Connor Storrie arriving at the airport in Toronto…

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